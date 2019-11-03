|
Thelma "Topsy" Haller
Salem - Thelma "Topsy" Haller, 96, a wonderful wife and loving mother, died peacefully at Salem Hospital on October 18, 2019 from injuries sustained in a fall the prior day. Topsy was born on May 7, 1923 in Hebo, Oregon to Hugh Arstill and Edith (nee Bauer) Arstill. She was a 1941 graduate of U.S. Grant High school in Portland after which she attended Oregon State College. In 1944, she moved to Los Angeles to work in the war effort. On October 22, 1945, she married Forrest "Forry" Haller, originally from Minnesota.
Following the wedding, they moved to Palm Springs, California, where they helped to build and manage the White Sun Guest Ranch in Rancho Mirage. In 1947-9, they lived in Portland, Oregon before returning to L.A. From 1952 on, they lived in Manhattan Beach and Los Alamitos, California where Topsy was Assistant Collections Manager for the Signal Oil & Gas Company in Signal Hill. After Forry's retirement, the couple moved to Salem, Oregon in 1972, where Topsy became personal secretary to Salem property developer Larry Epping. After her retirement in 1985, she enjoyed friends and bridge games, traveled widely, gardened, cooked and took good care of an increasingly disabled Forry.
Forry died in 2008 after a marriage of over 62 years. Topsy is survived by two sons, Terry L. Haller of Madison, Wisconsin and Michael D. Haller of Keizer, Oregon; and one grandson, Christopher W. Haller of Keizer, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her father Hugh Arstill in 1966, her mother Edith (Bauer) Trent in 1976 and her sister Dorothy Gwynn in 2004. A memorial service will take place at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 770 Chemeketa Street NE, Salem, Oregon.
Throughout her life, Topsy was kind and happy, funny and helpful, a joy to those around her. She loved music and dancing and, most of all, she loved her family. She was the best of mothers. We will miss her more than words can say.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019