Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Lucile Andersen


1936 - 2019
Thelma Lucile Andersen Obituary
Thelma Lucile Andersen

Woodburn - Thelma, 83, was born July 14th, 1936 in Westlake, ID to John 'Nick' and Clesta 'Chris' (Shears) Lunders. She died September 12th, 2019 in Woodburn, OR. Thelma worked in Accounting most of her adult life. She is survived by two sons, Darrel Wilks & Boyd Wilks; five granddaughters and numerous great-grandchildren; sister: Linda Stolte of Oregon City, OR; brother: Bud Lunders of Las Cruces, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her younger brother, John N. Lunders preceded her in death as did her parents. She enjoyed needlework of all kinds for a hobby and was also an avid reader. No services will be held at her request. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 19, 2019
