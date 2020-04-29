|
|
Theodore Philip Geck
Sublimity - In remembrance of Theodore Philip Geck who passed away one year ago on April 29, 2019. He is dearly missed by his wife and family.
Ted was born near Glen Ullin, North Dakota, on Jan. 15, 1926, to Henry and Frances Geck, the 2nd of 10 children. Growing up in a farming family and community, he developed early traits of discipline, determination and devotion. Like his father, he was never large in stature yet he worked a man's portion with varied chores from milking cows to driving a grain header with a team of four horses, yet he still found time for humor and play with his siblings. His high school years at Assumption Abbey in Richardton expanded his view of the world through knowledge and the beginning of his life of story telling.
After high school, he was eager to be drafted into the armed services. With excellent performance in basic training, Ted qualified for the Army Paratroopers. He was deployed to the European Theater of Operations and was assigned to the 508th Paratroop Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, in Frankfurt, Germany. He made his last jump (13th) on his 21st birthday. As WW II was nearing cessation, his knowledge of electronics earned him an assignment to the Army Signal Corps, where he was soon running the telecommunications center at Fort Bragg, NC. This advanced him to rank of Sergeant, and then to an interesting deployment to set up a secret camp in the Nevada Desert where nuclear bomb tests were performed. Re-enlisting during the Korean War, his final assignment was Osaka, Japan where he ran the Radio Relay Station from December 15, 1952 until discharged on August 7, 1953.
Post war, Ted worked for a TV shop in Salem, installing antennas by day and playing trumpet in dance bands at night. With wandering interests, he became a logger and also drove truck out of Idanha until 1959, when he moved back to Salem and "met a 'cute blonde' and got married."
Ted and Mary were married on October 10, 1961. He had waited all his life for the right woman, and he always thanked Mary for being the love of his life. Soon they had five little kids under six years old. Ted continued learning and became a licensed electrician, which allowed him to take a lead position with Intel Corporation in Aloha. Near the same time, the growing family moved to the farm in Newberg to build the A-Frame, where many memorable "Geck-together" gatherings were held.
With the kids growing up, Ted and Mary had time for Square Dancing, trips to the beach, travel to Europe, Knights of Columbus, Veteran organizations, and always his computers. He never forgot his joy of having nieces, nephews and grandkids around, and always had a story to tell or a joke for them. Ted and Mary moved to Salem for their retirement years and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a "Geck-together" that filled the hall at St. Vincent Church.
Ted and Mary enjoyed his final years in Stayton and Sublimity, walking together, playing yet another card or dice game, watching cloud formations, visiting family and friends, telling stories, and Ted every day telling Mary how much he loved her.
Ted is interned at the Willamette National Cemetery near Portland, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 29, 2020