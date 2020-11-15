Theodore William (Bill) Fryou, Jr.



Salem - Theodore William (Bill) Fryou, Jr., passed on October 1, 2020 from dementia in Salem, Oregon. He was born in Portland, Oregon on November 5, 1929 to Theodore William Fryou and Edith Muriel (Nile) Fryou. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended Lewis and Clark College and Portland State University. He married Dannie Faye Holland on June 2, 1951. They were high school sweethearts who met at Camp Magruder, a Methodist church camp at Rockaway Beach, Oregon.



Dad enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and was stationed on Guam for two years, during the Korean War. He and Mom returned to Portland after a short time in California where Dad was stationed after his duty in Guam. Their daughter, Cathy, was born in 1953 and their son, Kelly in 1960.



Dad loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, boating and fishing. We have fond memories of our vacations at Welches, Oregon at the family cabin. He and Mom spent time at Lake Merwin, Washington, and had a birds eye view of Mt. St. Helen's erupting. We all enjoyed visiting them at the coast after they moved to Lincoln City in the early 1990's. Hawaii was a favorite destination for them and we celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Kona.



Dad was talented in many ways and had several hobbies that reflected how he liked to create with his hands. He learned woodworking from his grandfather and instilled this passion in his son, Kelly. He and Mom had a small ceramics business for a time and later tapestry weaving was Dad's passion. He shared his creations with those he loved and made gifts for new church members.



He loved music and was a member of the church choir everywhere they lived. Amazing Grace was his favorite song and truly reflects Dad's life and the joy he brought to everyone he met. Dad never met a stranger. He was a kind, gentle, Christian man and showed us what it meant to be a Christian family.



Dad is survived by his beloved wife, Dannie Fryou, of Salem Oregon; son, Kelly Fryou, of Bly, Oregon and his children; Dolan Fryou, of Hillsboro, Oregon; Sasha Fryou, of Duluth, Minnesota; and Rebecca Hatcher of Medford, Oregon; daughter, Catherine Merickel (Frank), of Lenore, Idaho; and their children, Seth Merickel (Melissa), of Spring Valley, Ohio; and John Merickel, of Fairbanks, Alaska; and numerous great grandchildren.



