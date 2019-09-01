|
Theresa Darlene Smith-Monette
Keizer - Theresa left her pain-filled world after putting up a long hard battle with cancer starting in 2008. She will be missed by all. Theresa arrived as a Christmas gift in 1964. After going home, the Memorial Hospital was evacuated due to flooding. Theresa was a loving, caring person well liked by all. As a young child she helped her mother by watching her younger siblings. She did an excellent job in clothing sales for women. She is preceded in death by her mother, older sister and nephew. She leaves behind father Richard Monette, step-mom Janet, husband Michael Cooper, brother Todd, sisters Trudy, Tiffany, Tara; 2 uncles, 2 aunts, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No services are planned. Crown Memorial Center is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019