Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Smith-Monette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Darlene Smith-Monette


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Darlene Smith-Monette Obituary
Theresa Darlene Smith-Monette

Keizer - Theresa left her pain-filled world after putting up a long hard battle with cancer starting in 2008. She will be missed by all. Theresa arrived as a Christmas gift in 1964. After going home, the Memorial Hospital was evacuated due to flooding. Theresa was a loving, caring person well liked by all. As a young child she helped her mother by watching her younger siblings. She did an excellent job in clothing sales for women. She is preceded in death by her mother, older sister and nephew. She leaves behind father Richard Monette, step-mom Janet, husband Michael Cooper, brother Todd, sisters Trudy, Tiffany, Tara; 2 uncles, 2 aunts, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No services are planned. Crown Memorial Center is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.