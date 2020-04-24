|
Theresa Veronica Little Steffen
Silverton - Theresa Little Steffen passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 23 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 8, 1927 in Lakeview, OR to Joe and Alice Kempf. She married James Little in 1946 and together they raised their family in Silverton, Oregon. Theresa and Jim were married for 46 years until his death in 1987. In 1997 she married Leo Steffen. He died in 2012. The Funeral Mass will be held via Live Stream May 1 at 11 am, link St. Pauls FaceBook @stpaulsilvertonoregon A full obituary may be found on Unger Funeral Chapel at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020