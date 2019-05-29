Dr. Thomas A. Taylor



Salem - Tom Taylor passed away in the early morning hours of May 22 surrounded by family. He was born at Salem Memorial Hospital on November 26, 1949, the youngest of Jesse and Lucille Taylor's seven children - James, Jack, Freddie Joe, Sharon, Timothy, and Mickeol. Tom cherished his brothers, adored his sister Sharon, and had a special bond with Mickeol, born fifteen months apart and suffered greatly when he passed away. All are gone now save James and Timothy.



After graduating from High School in Turner, Oregon, Tom served four years in Vietnam and then earned a Bachelor's Degree from Oregon State and later his doctorate in Podiatric Medicine. He operated a private practice in Salem for eight years. Tom also worked for the Department of Consumer and Business Services and Social Security as a disability analyst.



Tom was so proud of being a true Oregon Native. He loved sports, Jim Morrison, Jackson Browne, astrology was an avid civil war historian. Above all else he loved his children.



Tom will be reunited with his son, Tyson. He leaves behind his children, Stacee, Molly, Thomas, Jon and Sarah; Grandchildren, Nick, Matt, Olivia, Paige, Celina, beloved Grayson and little Riot Eden (born just 10 days before Tom passed) and his best friend Terry Taylor Bello.



Tom was diagnosed with service-connected ALS in November of 2018. Despite this diagnosis, he tried to remain positive and loving under the worst conditions. The state of health care in this nation for all but indeed veterans is lacking. Faced with limited choices for the 24hr care he needed; the only facility available to him was marginal and he suffered there. This family would like to acknowledge the owner and staff of the Sweet Bye N Bye care home for allowing Tom's final weeks to pass with peace and compassion. If you wish to honor his memory, please make your voice heard to those who are in charge of regulating these facilities. In the alternative, visit a veteran, buy them a beer or offer to twist one up. That is what he wanted.



A Memorial Service will be held June 3 at 1:00 pm followed by a reception at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019