Dr. Thomas A. Van Veen



Stayton - Thomas Augustine Van Veen was born in Portland, Oregon on August 14, 1935 and passed away November 10, 2020 at his home in Stayton, Oregon. He was the seventh of eight children born to Theodore and Doris (Habersetzer) Van Veen. He attended St. Ignatius Grade School and Central Catholic where he was a member of two state championship football teams. He attended St Mary's College for one year and then joined the US Marines. Upon completion of his service, he enrolled at the University of Portland to complete his pre-med course of study and enrolled at the University of Oregon Medical School (OHSU), graduating in 1963 with a Medical Degree in General Practice. After an internship at the Army Hospital in El Paso he moved to the St. Ignatius Mission Reservation in Montana. A few years later, he was recruited to Stayton, Oregon where he became an active and valuable member of the Catholic and lay communities and was team doctor for the football teams at Stayton, Regis and Cascade High Schools. He practiced medicine in his community for 51 years. He was also a member of the Oregon Army National Guard from 1978-1999 retiring with the rank of Colonel. He was an avid runner and participated in numerous marathons including his favorite, the Boston Marathon. He married Greta Cameron in 1971 combining their two families and adding one daughter. They were happily married for 48 years until Greta's death in February 2020. They enjoyed traveling, cheering on their sports teams and spending time with their many friends. Most important of all, was time spent with their family. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lisignoli, children Cami (Dick) Doerfler, Lori (Alan) Lulay, Mindy (Ben) Van Vleet, David (Caisy) Bradley, Sloan (Sheryl) Bradley, Krista Van Veen (Greg), Karen Hart (Pete) and Beth Van Veen, 24 Grandchildren, 30 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The service for Tom will be held on Saturday, November 14th at Immaculate Conception Church. The Recitation of Rosary will be at 10:15 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will Be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Sublimity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regis St Mary Catholic School. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service.









