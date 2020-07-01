1/1
Thomas Alan (Tom) McKinley
Thomas (Tom) Alan McKinley

Thomas (Tom) Alan McKinley, 64, passed away on June 27, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Jennifer McKinley. They shared 25 years together.

Born in McMinnville, Oregon, he was the son of C. Eugene and Theresa McKinley. He attended Sheridan High School and Chemeketa Community College. Tom served in the U.S. Navy. He founded the Oregon Chapter of Tribute to the Troops. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, watching NASCAR, and eating delicious food. He will be remembered for his loving, caring ways with people, impeccable hair, and heartfelt laughter.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jennifer, mother Theresa McKinley, children Amy (Katie) Wray, Autumn (Mike) Matovich, grandson Seth (Tami) Wehr, granddaughter Nya Vargas, brother Larry (Launee) McKinley, sister Kathy (Mark) Gagle, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father C. Eugene McKinley and son Eric McKinley.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 15th, 2pm at Gleneden Beach State Park.

Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to Tribute to the Troops, PO Box 8004, Salem, OR 97303.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
