May 25, 1926 to August 17, 2020



Tom Hooker passed away peacefully on the morning of August 17 from natural causes. He was born in Dallas, Oregon on May 25, 1926 to Thomas B. and Winona G. (Lewis) Hooker. His father served as Polk County Sheriff for 28 years.



Tom graduated from Dallas High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the Navy. He served in World War II in the South Pacific from 1944 to 1946. Upon his discharge, he attended Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in Business in 1950. He went to work for the State of Oregon in various capacities for the next 28 years finishing his career as Director of Finance at SAIF.



In 1952 Tom marred June Davis. Over the next three years, they moved to Salem and had children Steven and Linda.



Tom was a man of firm self-discipline. When he was informed in 1960 that he was going blind from Retinitis Pigmentosa he immediately quit driving for fear of injuring someone. When he decided to quit smoking he did it cold turkey.



Tom was preceded in death by June in 2015 and grandson Scotty in 1992. Survived by his children: Steve (Vicki) Hooker and Linda (Bill) Delano and his grandchildren: Joshua (Andrea) Tharp, Katie (Deric) Grondin and Elise (Zachary) Maines.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to OHSU's Casey Eye Institute, Retinitis Pigmentosa Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store