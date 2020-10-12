Thomas Blair
Salem - 8/21/1944-10/8/2020 Tom was born on August 21, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the fifth of 7 children born to Clyde and Velma Blair. When he was 11, his family moved from Kansas to Oregon and settled in the Mission Bottom area. He attended Waconda Elementary and graduated from Gervais High School, class of '62.
Tom worked as a framing carpenter before and after serving in the U.S. Army, from 1965 - 1967. In 1969, he married his sister's best friend, Cathy.
He was a loving husband for 51 years and also a loving & caring father to Traci Jagels (Todd), and Brian Blair. He was so happy to have shared a week last year with his grandchildren, Brendan and Madisan Jagels, who came from Alaska to visit.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends, including siblings Ray Blair, Connie Ethell, Linda Kleczynski, Chuck Blair and Ann Pearsall, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held as per his wishes. If you choose, please donate to a charity of your choice
and remember him in your heart.