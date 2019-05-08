Thomas Byerley



Oregon City, Oregon - Tom's message to all, "I finally arrived. The healing that had been delayed is now realized. No one is in a hurry. There's no schedule to keep. We're all enjoying Jesus." The world has lost one of its great people, Tom Byerley. Tom has left behind his wife Lynn and his father JT (Tom) Byerley. His mother Marjorie, preceded Tom in death in 2005. Tom also leaves behind his daughters Amy Oldenburg and Holly Strom and their husbands Andy and Josh. Tom had 6 grandchildren Brynn, Autumn, Hannah and Brady Oldenburg; and Luna and Priya Strom. Tom also leaves behind his brother Van, and Van's sons Ronald and Timothy. Tom was also preceded in death by his sister Joni Rollman in 1997, but the family still has Joni's son Jason Rollman.



Tom was born in Salem Oregon on April 21, 1958. He graduated at North Salem High in 1976. Tom began his career with the Oregon Employment Department in the mail room and continued moving up in the Employment Division for 37 years eventually to the position of Administrator of Unemployment Insurance. Tom retired from the Employment Department in 2011. During Tom's long tenure he championed for claimants, defended the Department and earned the trust and admiration of peers, policy makers, staff and customers. His contributions will have a lasting impact on Oregonians and his many accomplishments will inspire policymakers for years to come.



After Tom's retirement, Tom was honored to have been hired by the National Association of State Workforce Association as the SIDES Operations Director. Jerry Pechtol, the Director of SIDES and Tom's friend, described Tom as a passionate warrior and noted that: "Tom was extremely passionate about his work with SIDES and the UI program. He was a staunch supporter of any efforts to help improve the integrity of the UI system. As most of you know, he had over 40 years of experience in UI…"



Tom took great joy in coaching his daughters Amy and Holly as they grew up. He also loved baseball, football, NASCAR, motorcycles, traveling, guns, cars (Corvette), and trucks (57 Chevy). He was an avid supporter of OSU football and baseball. Tom was particularly fond of grandkids' birthday parties and loved just about anything having to do with the grandkids that he loved so much.



Tom will be dearly missed by those who had the joy of knowing him. His passion and sense of humor made any time spent with him a blessing. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 19th at 2:00 PM at the Tigard United Methodist Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at fightcf.cff.org/donations



Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary