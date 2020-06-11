Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas David Barron



Turner - Thomas "Tom" David Barron, age 59, of Turner, OR passed away on June 9, 2020. Thomas was born July 22, 1960 in Lynwood, CA.



Tom married Bonnie on April 7, 1996. He worked in the HVAC industry for Jet Industries.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Adam, David Tishmack; grandchildren, Darrian, Lexi Tishmack; great-grandson, Carson Zeek; and brothers, Randy, Kelly, Shelly Barron.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store