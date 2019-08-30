|
|
Thomas David Schimpf
Silverton - Thomas (Tom) David Schimpf left this world to join his parents and other loved ones on August 24th, 2019. A lifelong sports fan, Tom passed away while attending a Mariners baseball game in Seattle, Washington.
Tom was born to Dave and Lorretta Schimpf in Portland, Oregon, on January 8th, 1952. He completed his special education program at Grant High School (Portland) in 1970 and lived with his mother until her passing in 2008. Tom was cared for by not just his mother, but his family, friends and the community of Woodburn, Oregon.
Tom is survived by his sister, Rolaine and her husband Paul Rupp of Silverton, Oregon, and brother, Brian and his Wife Mindy Schimpf of Federal Way, Washington. He is also survived by his niece, Joelle, and nephews Jeremy, Brendan, Evan and great-grand niece and nephew, Alyvia Tan and Emery Rupp. He joins his mother, father and his niece Rachel.
Funeral services will be held 10am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 30, 2019