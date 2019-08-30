Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schimpf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas David Schimpf


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas David Schimpf Obituary
Thomas David Schimpf

Silverton - Thomas (Tom) David Schimpf left this world to join his parents and other loved ones on August 24th, 2019. A lifelong sports fan, Tom passed away while attending a Mariners baseball game in Seattle, Washington.

Tom was born to Dave and Lorretta Schimpf in Portland, Oregon, on January 8th, 1952. He completed his special education program at Grant High School (Portland) in 1970 and lived with his mother until her passing in 2008. Tom was cared for by not just his mother, but his family, friends and the community of Woodburn, Oregon.

Tom is survived by his sister, Rolaine and her husband Paul Rupp of Silverton, Oregon, and brother, Brian and his Wife Mindy Schimpf of Federal Way, Washington. He is also survived by his niece, Joelle, and nephews Jeremy, Brendan, Evan and great-grand niece and nephew, Alyvia Tan and Emery Rupp. He joins his mother, father and his niece Rachel.

Funeral services will be held 10am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now