|
|
Thomas DeCuman
Keizer - Thomas A. DeCuman was born to Charles & Clara DeCuman (formally known as Rissberger) on September 11th, 1953 in Eugene, Oregon. Tom grew up in a large Catholic family where he was #7 of nine children. He was often referred to as Tommy Tucker, Tucky, or Tuck. Tom developed a strong passion for golf at a young age. He started his golf career as a Caddy at the Eugene Country Club. After graduating from Sheldon High School in 1971, he continued his golf career path. He married Norma McKenzie on September 27, 1975 in Eugene, Oregon.
Tom and Norma started their family in Salem, Oregon where he was the Assistant Golf Professional at Illahe Country Club. He attended the PGA School of Business in 1975-76. Tom's professional golf career took him and his family to several private and public courses along the Willamette Valley Region. Over the years, he took pride in developing Junior golf programs, coaching young players, and providing group golf clinics. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He also had a special affinity for all Oregon Duck sports and especially liked watching Duck Football & Basketball Games.
Tom battled Cancer for over two years putting up a good fight. He lost the battle on December 12, 2019. He was 66 years old.
Tom is survived by his wife Norma DeCuman, son Charlie DeCuman, daughter Katie Widdifield (Travis, son-in-law), two grandchildren Hailey and Zachary. Siblings; Glen & Joann Rissberger, Janie & Lew Wright, John & Cheryl Rissberger, Sue & Hop Parry, Rob & Annie Rissberger, Nancy & Ron Kinnard, Mary DeCuman Clyde & David Clyde, Cyndi & Rufus Faggons, and countless nieces & nephews that were all very special to him.
A private service for family is planned for January 11th in Eugene, OR.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer research program at OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019