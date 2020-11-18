Thomas James Greif



Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 15, 2020.



He was born on May 31, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Salem in 1948. He graduated from North Salem High School where he played baseball and basketball. He earned his Business degree at the University of Oregon and his law degree from Willamette University College of Law. He spent his career practicing law in Portland. He was an avid fisherman who spent countless hours fishing for salmon and steelhead in Pacific Northwest rivers. He had many fishing buddies who became lifelong friends. He was a generous person who would strike up a conversation with a complete stranger, help someone in need, and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Markieta, daughters Lisa Greif of Jacksonville and Laurie Greif Spurrell (Chad) of Portland, first wife Judith Greif of Wilsonville, sister Barbara Lies (Gregory) of Salem and grandchildren Maisy and Will Spurrell of Portland. He volunteered at the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery in Tillamook and the Portland Union Gospel Mission; donations to either of those would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.









