Thomas Kenneth Barber
Salem - Thomas was born in Shutesbury, Massachusetts on May 24, 1931 to Joseph and Anna Barber and entered into heaven to meet his Savior June 20, 2019. He was raised in Shutesbury and graduated from New Salem Academy. At 18 he joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years. While in the service he served as an Electronics Engineering Technician. While stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho, he met his future wife Eleanor. They were married shortly after they met on November 16, 1951. Shortly after leaving the military he entered Sterling College in Kansas with hopes of becoming a medical doctor. However, even though he remained interested in the medical field all his life, life took him in a different direction and he went back to the electronics field again using his prior experience from the Air Force. In 1974 he moved with the family to Salem, Oregon. While there he was an Electronics Technician and for several years ran his own business (B & B TV) in Woodburn, Oregon.
He came to know the Lord as his Savior in 1967 while in Ware, Massachusetts and his life forever changed. Anyone who knew him from here forward knew he had a servant's heart. Church, devotions and prayer were a big part of his daily life. He also for many years rode his bicycle 36 miles to and from work. He loved sports - especially baseball. He even made his own ball and mitt when he was a kid. He loved gardening and wherever he lived he was blessed to have a spot to grow a garden. He loved spending time with family, often taking them on walks or taking drives to the ocean with them. His favorite spot was Lincoln City, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Ellie of 67 years from Boise, one sister Ella Adamites from Westfield, Massachusetts, son Thomas Barber, Jr. and wife Cherie of East Aurora, New York, son Paul Barber and wife Deborah of Newberg, Oregon, daughter Debbie Barber of Boise, Idaho, and daughter Becky Griffin and husband Clint of Nampa, Idaho. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
His family and friends will always know him as a strong man who fought against his own health problems but also fought for life to the very end.
Funeral Services followed by a reception will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (8209 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho, 208-322-2998). A public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Donations can be made in Thomas' name to the Boise VA Medical Center CLC (Community Living Center), attention to Voluntary Services (500 W. Fort St., Boise, ID 83702 (Mail Code 135).
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 25, 2019