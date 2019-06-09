Services
Thomas L. Alley


Thomas L. Alley
1942 - 2019
Thomas L. Alley

Salem - May 5, 1942 - June 1, 2019

Tom was born and raised in Salem, graduated from Serra H.S and attended Mt. Angel College. Early on he entered the banking business and worked his way to bank manager status for 1st Interstate/Wells Fargo. Tom greatly enjoyed the game of golf, especially the friendships he acquired at Salem and McNary Golf Clubs. He was a fine golfer and well liked sportsman.

Survivors include his sister, Linda Knapp, and her 2 children, Jeff Knapp and Angie Knapp. Also are a brother, Mike Alley and his children Erick Alley and Sarah (Matt)Talley and their son, Paul Michael Talley.

Tom was a kind and generous man and he knew his savior. A small, private family remembrance will follow. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019
