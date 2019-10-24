|
Thomas M. Sheridan
Portland - Thomas M. Sheridan, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 in his home. He was born December 27, 1957, in Salem, Oregon to Hugh and Mary Sheridan. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School (1976), Notre Dame University (1980), and the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College (1983). He specialized in workers' compensation defense as partner of the firm Sheridan Levine LLP. Tom was a devoted father, music lover, sports fanatic, and adventurous spirit. He lived each day to the fullest, sharing his kindness and humor with all he met. He especially enjoyed traveling and taking road trips to national parks with his family. He is survived by his two children, Daniel and Jacqueline, and siblings Maureen and Jack. Family, friends and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to St. Clare Parish, 8535 SW 19th Avenue, Portland, Oregon at 1 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 for a Funeral Mass and a small gathering afterward.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019