Salem - Thomas Rodney Nadeau, age 83, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



Tom was born to parents Frederick and Antoinette Nadeau on December 18, 1935 in New Haven, Connecticut. The youngest of two boys, Tom and his brother Bill performed a song & dance comedy routine with their father as Fred Paul and the Nadeau Brothers in movies and Vaudeville. Tom graduated from Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California, in 1953, attended the Naval Air Academy, and was a member of the Naval Reserves through 1961. After Naval school, he attended Los Angeles City College.



In 1966, Tom married Rita Hackett in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Glendale and Burbank before moving to Fountain Valley to raise their children. In California, Tom worked as a printer for Anderson Lithograph before starting a career as a Realtor with Red Carpet and Century 21. In 1979, the couple moved to Salem, Oregon with their two children. In Oregon, Tom worked for the State as a printer before retiring in 1994.



It was in the Pacific Northwest that Tom truly pursued his passion for fishing and hiking. He enjoyed hiking, skiing, photography, fishing, square dancing, and traveling (England, Ireland, Scotland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Hawaii, France, Caribbean, Alaska), though most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He could often be found watching his grandchildren at their various sporting and music events. Tom was well-known for his special brand of corny humor and he could always be counted on to make us laugh. Tom and Rita were members of the Courthouse Athletic Club since the mid-1980s where they participated in classes and played racquetball most days of the week.



Tom is survived by his wife, Rita; his daughter, Lisa Dunn (Brian); his son, Thomas (Julie); six grandchildren (Ryan, Emma, Luke, Andrew, Katelyn, and Christopher); and brother, William (Betty Jean). He is preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm in the Oregon Room at Roth's Hospitality Center in West Salem, Oregon on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm in the Oregon Room at Roth's Hospitality Center in West Salem, Oregon on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The family is grateful for all condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the .