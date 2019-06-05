Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of God
4395 Independence Hwy
Independence, OR
Tierra Faith Reynolds

Salem - Tierra Faith Reynolds, 22, a resident of Salem died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 11, 1996 in Salem. Tierra lived in Dallas and Falls City. She graduated from Falls City High School in the class of 2015. She was a hard working, active social butterfly who loved everyone. She loved sports and the outdoors. Her family and friends were most important to her.

She is survived by her mother Tara (Derrick) Brock, father Eddie (Nichole) Reynolds, grandmother Roberta "Bert" Waddell, grandfather Orley Brock, great grandparents Ed and Donna Giesbrecht, brothers Daymn (Brittany) Reynolds, Shawvontae Green, and Bryan Reynolds, sisters Kylee Reynolds, Kyra Reynolds, uncles Kyle (Heidi) Brock, Charlie (Christina) Reynolds, Allen Reynolds, Jonnie (Megan) Reynolds, aunts Sheri Stutsman, Jenni (Shawn) Weiss and Kaci Reynolds, niece Skye Reynolds and nephew Daymn Reynolds, Jr. along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents Nathaniel and Janice Reynolds and an aunt Angela Faith Brock.

A memorial service will begin at 4:00pm Sunday, June 9th in the Cornerstone Church of God at 4395 Independence Hwy. Independence. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a memory of message for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 5, 2019
