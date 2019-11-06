|
Tim Gilleran
On October 11th, 2019 Tim Gilleran, loving brother and uncle, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 65 from liver complications.
Tim was born on August 29th,1954 in Oregon City, OR to Robert and Margaret Gilleran (Block). He was preceded in death by both parents, step-father Robert Block, and siblings Dennis Gilleran and Debbie Miles. He is survived by siblings Ann, Bob, Nadine (Don), Maureen (Gary), Jody (Marty), Kate (Dick), Ray (Charleen), Teresa (John), Julie & Danette. Also, so many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Uncle Timmy" and he adored each of them as if they were his own.
Tim went off to the Alaskan Frontier to fish at age 21. He spent the next 25 years working the Bering Sea as a king crab fisherman, working his way through the ranks. He accomplished first mate position of the Hessafjord and later was Captain of the Storfjord fishing vessel and others. After retiring, he resided in Bend, OR and finally making a home in Sublimity, OR.
He was a great storyteller and passionate about politics. His favorite past-times were kayaking, rafting, gaming with his nephews online and hours visiting with those he loved.
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 23rd at 2:30 at Immaculate Conception Parrish Center, 1035 N 6th Ave in Stayton, OR. All are welcome.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019