Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Parrish Center
1035 N 6th Ave
Stayton, OR
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Gilleran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Gilleran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim Gilleran Obituary
Tim Gilleran

On October 11th, 2019 Tim Gilleran, loving brother and uncle, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 65 from liver complications.

Tim was born on August 29th,1954 in Oregon City, OR to Robert and Margaret Gilleran (Block). He was preceded in death by both parents, step-father Robert Block, and siblings Dennis Gilleran and Debbie Miles. He is survived by siblings Ann, Bob, Nadine (Don), Maureen (Gary), Jody (Marty), Kate (Dick), Ray (Charleen), Teresa (John), Julie & Danette. Also, so many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Uncle Timmy" and he adored each of them as if they were his own.

Tim went off to the Alaskan Frontier to fish at age 21. He spent the next 25 years working the Bering Sea as a king crab fisherman, working his way through the ranks. He accomplished first mate position of the Hessafjord and later was Captain of the Storfjord fishing vessel and others. After retiring, he resided in Bend, OR and finally making a home in Sublimity, OR.

He was a great storyteller and passionate about politics. His favorite past-times were kayaking, rafting, gaming with his nephews online and hours visiting with those he loved.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 23rd at 2:30 at Immaculate Conception Parrish Center, 1035 N 6th Ave in Stayton, OR. All are welcome.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -