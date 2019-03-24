Services
Salem - Tim's parents were Lois L Nolan and Alex J Nolan. He never knew his birth father.

Tim was very close to his stepfather, Carl D. Erickson. He was raised in rural Clackamas County. He learned his love of fishing, hunting and all things outdoors from Carl.

He graduated from Oregon State University and lived his life in Salem. His love of fishing brought Tim jobs in retail fish markets and skills with fish smoking.

In 1992 he married the girl next door, JoEllen Gross McGregor. Through her interests in sewing and quilting, he started a long arm quilting business and before he retired, due to illness, he had stitched 1, 829 quilts for quilters who came from great distances for Tim's perfection.

He loved animals and had one special canine friend, Whiskey, a Golden retriever who enjoyed the outdoors as much as Tim. They were inseparable. He and JoEllen had miniature horses and special cat friends.

He leaves behind his wife JoEllen and a sister, Sheila Nolan-DeJager (husband Bill DeJager). Memorial donations in Tim's name may be directed to the Willamette Humane Service 4246 Turner Road SE, Salem, OR 97317. Assisting the Family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019
