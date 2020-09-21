Timothy Allen Gesler



Silverton - Timothy (Tim) died unexpectedly at his home on September 2, just one week after celebrating his 69th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. Loving and caring to everyone he met, he leaves a big hole in everyone's heart who actually knew him and will be missed by all who loved him. When Tim exited this earth he took with him, along with his kindness and caring a multitude of skills and talents. He was a good friend and maintained friendships over his lifetime. He was an excellent navigator, never lost, and could find any place no matter how remote or obscure. He was an excellent cook, always improving and somehow everything he cooked was loved by those afforded the opportunity. He was a prolific reader. He was grateful to his aunt and the priests of Saint Martin's High School for instilling his love of reading. He especially enjoyed science fiction. He also loved music especially the recordings and concerts of the Grateful Dead. Tim had an adventurous soul, loved boats, water, and was a natural born sailor. He was a well dressed man, always with good taste, style and fashion. Tim was warm and friendly to everyone, but he always knew who was genuine in their friendship.



He made friends everywhere he went and maintained those friendships forever. His experiences in life were many. His friendships were so strong he was welcomed with open arms even if there was no contact for many years. He possessed a magical ability to comfort babies when no one else could, just by rocking. He had the most astounding sense of direction and could find any place a second time after having only been there once. He had excellent sense of design, and his construction company built quality houses. Tim's knowledge was deep and broad and he could fix anything. The youngest of three children, Tim was born in Centralia, WA on August 26, 1951 to Eileen (Deskins) and Porter A. Gesler. He attended Edison Grade School in Centralia, later attending school in Seattle and Bellevue, graduating from Saint Martin's High School, Lacy, WA. Later he attended Mt Angel College, Mt. Angel, OR. Alter a few years he enlisted in the US Coast Guard serving in Kure Island and Newport, OR. He survived the most serious training accident in Coast Guard history at Cape Disappointment on the Columbia River. After being honorably discharged he worked in the construction trades in San Luis Obispo, CA. He spent several years commercial fishing in Seattle and Alaska. He met his future wife, Linda (Harmsen), Memorial Day weekend 1981 in Seattle. He and Linda married in Portland, OR and quickly added two sons, Benjamin and Alexander to their family. Tim received an associate degree in Residential Construction from Portland Community College. After many years as a Residential General Contractor, he taught construction for PCC, Rock Creek and for Salem Outreach Shelter, Salem Oregon teaching construction skills. He also attended Chemeketa Community College studying building codes and plan review. He worked for the city of Salem and operated Duck Head Consulting, as a third party inspector. General Contractors appreciated his construction knowledge and he was highly regarded in the Building Codes field. He was proud of his service in the Coast Guard and passionate about helping people who are homeless. His service to the community included being a member of Board of Salem Outreach Shelter and as president of Silverton Area Community Assistance Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Douglas. He is survived by his wife Linda, Silverton, sons Ben and Alex, Portland and sister Susan (Leylan) Greb, Vancouver, Wa, nephew Illiad (Roxy) Gesler, and nieces Alexis (Eric) Singletary, Amy Wenger, Elizabeth Cooley, and Catherine (Jonathan) Smiley. He is also survived by many cousins who loved him. "Tim was truly a remarkable man, and he will be greatly missed." A Private viewing will be held Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton September 25th, 1 to 3 pm. Celebration of life Saturday September 26, noon to 4 pm at the family home. Covid-19 precautions will be in effect at both events. Tim's wish was to be buried at sea. He will be buried off the coast near Newport, Oregon in October. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Silverton Area Community Assistance or YWCA Salem Outreach Shelter. For full Obituary visit Unger Funeral Chapel Website, www,ungerfuneralchapel.com









