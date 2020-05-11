|
|
Timothy Butsch
Mt. Angel - Tim Butsch passed away May 6, 2020. He was 79. Born February 2, 1941 in Mt. Angel Oregon to Norbert and Dorothy (Miller) Butsch. Tim grew up in Mt. Angel, graduating from Mt. Angel Prep all boys School and then joining the Navy where he worked on submarines in Hawaii and the San Diego bay. After 4 years in the Navy, he returned home and met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Bates, who was attending Mt. Angel College. The two were married a short time after and spent the next 51 years together until Mary Ellen's passing last year. Tim worked at Yoder as a mechanic before becoming part owner in the 70's of the Mt. Angel Foundry, where he spent the rest of his career as a Foundryman. Tim is proceeded in death by his parents and brother Paul and is survived by his sisters Carol and Mary, and brother Mark; son Norbert, daughter Joan and her husband Jeff and 5 adoring grandkids, Nathan, Emily, Andrew, Henry and Albert. A private service will be held May 13, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel- Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 11 to May 20, 2020