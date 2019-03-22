Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Odd Fellows Masonic Hall
122 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR
Stayton - Timothy Dean Nelson, 50, a resident of Stayton OR, passed away at his fathers house, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Tim was born September 27, 1968 in Stayton and lived there until age 8. In 1976 Tim moved to Caldwell, ID living there until age 12, followed by a move to Nampa, ID remaining there through high school, graduating as a Bulldog in 1987. Moving to California shortly after high school, Tim resided in various parts of California excelling in the Construction industry and working with his father for the next 25 years. In 2014 Tim moved to Stayton, to live with his father, and continuing his legacy in the Construction Industry. Tim is survived by his daughter Bobbi Lynn Nelson, son Joshua Albert Nelson, father Robert C Nelson Jr., mother Charlotte Jane Nelson, sister Christina Marie Cova, sister Corina Kay Pasa, brother Brent Johnson. Tim's family will be hosting a service to celebrate Tim's life Saturday, March 23rd at 4pm at the Odd Fellows Masonic Hall, located at 122 3rd Ave. Stayton, OR. We hope you'll join us in celebrating such a wonderful son, brother, father, and friend. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 22, 2019
