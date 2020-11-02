Timothy Dean Jordan



Timothy Dean Jordan passed away at Salem Hospital with his family at his side. He was 61 years old.



He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada to his parents Wayne Richard Jordan and Ona Jean Davenport. His interests included gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved helping others. He devoted his time to caregiving. He worked at various health care facilities. He attended The Church on the Hill in McMinnville.



He is survived by his wife Mary Jordan, son Charles Jordan, grandson Wyatt , granddaughters Addison and Charleigh Jordan, his sisters Pam Knight and Patty Siler, brother Mark Jordan, stepchildren Angela Wasson, Cynthia Andrew, Brad Moehlmann, grandchildren Abby Andrew, Grace Andrew, Alexi Andrew, Brooke and Brandon Moehlmann, Michael Wasson, Christopher Wasson, Jonathon Wasson, Elizabeth Wasson and one great grandchild Ryker Wasson. He was preceded in death by brother Victor, baby sister Sheila, father Wayne Jordan and mother Ona Davenport.



A memorial service is being held at The Church on the Hill November 7th, at 2:00pm.









