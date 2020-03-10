|
Timothy Joseph Moynahan
Dallas - Timothy Joseph Moynahan of Dallas, OR, passed away at home on 8 March 2020 of complications of congestive heart failure and a recently diagnosed aggressive cancer.
Tim was born on 10 January 1936 in New York City, the youngest son of Bartholomew and Kathleen Kelly Moynahan. Tim grew up in Peekskill (Hudson Valley) where his father, a lawyer, was a popular mayor and his mother the city historian. Tim was proud of all of his family heritage, but especially of his Grandfather Moynahan, who as a poor, Gaelic-speaking teenager, immigrated to America, and eventually, through hard work and education, lived to see his own children have successful lives in his new country.
After high school, Tim graduated from Iona College (economics and Spanish). He trained at Ft. Drum, NY, and was a reservist in the New York National Guard. He began his career in hotel management as a food and beverage auditor for Helmsley-Spear, then later Ramada Inns of Canada, and finally Holiday Inns. After working and traveling throughout the US and Canada for many years, he was eventually transferred to Scottsdale, AZ, where he met his future wife, Jean. He worked for a number of insurance companies, and had been semi-retired as an insurance broker for some years.
Tim pursued his love of his Irish heritage in a number of ways, including being a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (Phoenix chapter) and attending social events of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick (Philadelphia). He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. Other interests included reading: he set a goal five years ago to read 500 books by the end of 2019—and succeeded with a few weeks to spare! He loved history in particular. He also greatly enjoyed music (Irish, folk, country, classical) and was self-taught on a number of instruments: guitar, uke, mandolin, autoharp, and banjo. One of his last requests was that the considerable number of instruments that he had accumulated over the years be donated to local schools. Over the years, he had many happy moments playing at jams at Guthrie Park, near Dallas, OR.
In addition to traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada during his career, he made a memorable trip to Ireland to the village in County Kerry from where his grandfather had immigrated.
Tim truly had "smiling Irish" eyes and was good-natured and always eager to meet new friends. He will be deeply missed by many, but most especially by his wife of 32 years.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathy Schutte; brother, Bart; and is survived by his wife, Jean; sister, Margaret Stolley of Erie, PA; brother John (Patricia) of Lenox, MA; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews in whom he delighted in hearing about.
A funeral mass will be at St. Joseph Church (Salem, OR) on 17 March 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with reception at the church to follow. Private interment later. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph School ; Samaritan's Purse; or a . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020