Timothy King
Salem - Timothy Andrew King was born in Lynnwood, California, on April 2, 1963 to Charles and Nellie King. He had a wonderful childhood, surfing and joining his dad in a love of vehicles.
Tim served in the US Marine Corps with MWSG-37 in the 3rd Marine Air Wing at El Toro 1981-83. In 1987 he and Bonnie were married, and they built a very full and interesting life. Tim has five sons. They are his true legacy.
Tim's amazing talent was steeped in his ability and desire to tell a great story - which first led him to the television newsroom in 1988 (TV10). Tim served as News Photojournalist/Reporter for KATU (ABC), KVVU (FOX), KVBC (NBC), and KYMA (NBC), radio News Director (KBCH/KCRF), Producer "Coast Entertainment Show", Executive Producer "Hot Wheels in Las Vegas", and Producer "Fallen Fortress at Cape Lookout" (OPB, 1993).
Tim's career afforded him amazing opportunities. He flew in many military planes including an F-16 Air Force Fighter. Aviation was one of Tim's passions.
Tim and Bonnie launched Salem-News.com
in 2004. Tim covered the war in Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007 and the Iraq war in 2008.
Tim was a journalist-activist. He worked to free those who live under occupation and oppression. He opposed racism and fascism. He believed in Truth, Justice and Peace.
Tim revealed the contamination of the El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in Irvine, CA, co-authoring a book on the subject called "Betrayal". In 2013 Tim rode his motorcycle across the U.S. in "Operation Red Dragonfly" attending Veterans events. He supported Veterans and defended their rights to the very end.
Beloved by the Salem community, Tim operated Salem Ghost Tours and put many mystifying stories into his 2016 book, "Haunted Salem".
Tim died on October 4, 2020 at 10:23 p.m., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Salem, Oregon which occurred Sept 30.
He leaves behind sons Matthew, Nathan, Austin, Sean and Christian, daughters in law Brittany, Sandra and Tracy, eight grandchildren, brothers Ken and Rick, sisters in law Susan and NeNe, Bonnie his bereaved soul mate, many close family members and friends near and far.
If you're looking for him, he's been transferred to the great Valhalla Press room... though he most certainly stopped to surf on the way.
Celebration of Life for Tim King: Saturday, Oct 31, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Oregon State Capitol Mall. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.