Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Restlawn Funeral Home Memory Gardens and Mausoleum
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR
Salem - We are sad to announce the passing of Timothy M. Mulhern, after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). He was born to James and Velma Mulhern, April 25, 1949 in Quincy, Illinois. He was the second brother of five boys. He grew up in Cambridge, Minnesota, graduating from Anoka High School in 1967. He then spent four years in the Marine Corps, serving on the Boxer in the Caribbean and in Da Nang, Vienam.

Upon returning from his service, he settled in the Willamette Valley, after marrying his wife of nearly 48 years, Sandy Ordway.

After completing his Associate of Science Degree in Law Enforcement at Chemeketa Community College, he went to work for the Marion County Corrections, first on the fourth floor of the Courthouse, then transitioning to the new facility on Aumsville Highway in 1989. He retired in 2003 as a Sargent. He is survived by his wife, daughter Shawn, son James, all of Salem, six grandchildren, along with the many others who call him Grandpa.

Tim's greatest joy in life was spending time with family, working in his yard, automobile repair and detailing, watching his grand kids in their activities, and visiting with his neighbors.

Services will be held on at 1:00PM; Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Restlawn Funeral Home Memory Gardens and Mausoleum 201 Oak Grove Road NW Salem Oregon 97304

Any donations may be made to the IPF Foundation: Ending IPF Through Research, at the following: https://ipffoundation.org/
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 24, 2019
