Services City View Funeral Home and Cemetery 390 Hoyt St. South Salem , OR 97302 (503) 363-8652 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mill Building 1313 Mill St Se 3rd floor Salem , OR View Map + See Services Detail Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy Ray Allen

1973 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Timothy Ray Allen



Salem - Tim Ray Allen, 45, was tragically taken from us much too soon from a house fire on June, 14, 2019. Please join his family in celebrating his life by sharing memories, BBQ, soft drinks and dessert on Sunday, July 14th from 1 to 3 pm at 1313 Mill St Se, Salem, 97301, on the 3rd floor of the Mill Building.



Tim was born into the loving arms of his parents Dennis & Kathie Allen in Salem, OR on Sept 3, 1973. The Allen family grew to include his younger brothers David and Jesse. Tim spent most of his life living in the Jan Ree area, attended Hayesville Elementary, Waldo Middle School and McKay High School where he graduated from in 1991. He was in the Boy Scouts in his early years and played basketball and football through high school. While attending Chemeketa Community College in 1995, he met and fell in love with his wife Jessica and daughter Alicia. In 2002 and 2003, Tim's other two daughters, Araya Sunshine and Autumn Sky, were born literally into his strong hands!



Tim is remembered by and was an influence to most of those that had the pleasure to know him, including co-workers. He began working when he was 15 years old, riding his bike to work at Taco Bell. He then worked at Foot Locker in the Lancaster Mall and Northwest Door & Supply with his Dad and brothers. Tim was employed at Kal Kustom for 10 years where he ultimately managed the upholstery department. The interior of every Reinell ski boat built during this time includes some of his handiwork. Tim later worked at R&R Tree Service and then opened his own landscaping maintenance business. During this time he built many fences that currently exist in and around our community. Through all of this, Tim acquired numerous skills that he most often applied to caring for his top priorities; family, home and friends.



Tim's greatest pride is his 3 daughters; he was an extremely involved parent and always made their well-being #1 priority. When Araya and Autumn were newborns, he got up with them every other night to evenly share in caring for them. He attended just about every single one of the girls' endless number of concerts, games, conferences, trips to the doctor and all other happenings in their life. His loud voice from the sidelines was always supportive, never critical. He is their hero, their teacher, their loving father and gave the greatest hugs!



Tim had a love for the outdoors that grew from the time he was a baby. Some of his best memories were created at Lake Merwin, Lake Billy Chinook, hunting with Dad and brothers in Christmas Valley, in Detroit Lake area, in Jefferson Park and on the Pacific Crest Trail. One trip at a time, Tim eventually hiked from Pamelia Lake to the State of Washington (well over 100 miles!) on the PCT as well as dozens of miles in the Three Sisters Wilderness area.



Tim had a precision to detail that resulted in perfection and was extremely creative. He applied these talents to making many items for loved ones and home whether it be bird houses, couch pillows, dog kennel, cat scratcher or wishing well planter for his mother. His family will claim that he had the straightest lines!



Tim had an appreciation for all living things; some of his favorites being his dogs, his snake Guido and his gardens. His tomatoes and sunflowers would grow twice as tall as he (6'3")! When his youngest daughters were in middle school, he grew corn and sunflowers in the front yard that he would later use in addition to the garage to build a haunted house for trick-or-treaters. Hundreds of children were terrified and mesmerized by this large scary man with a chainsaw on Halloween!



Tim's loved ones have countless memories of priceless moments spent with him. There were vacations to Kansas, Reno, Maui, Virginia/D.C., Las Vegas, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios, Six Flags and Silverwood. Times spent camping, hunting, backpacking, on the beach, playing in the snow, dying Easter eggs, putting up Christmas lights, barbequing his famous steaks, making jelly, working on school projects, annual visits to pumpkin patches, Christmas tree farms and so much more!



Tim was a fan of the Oregon Ducks and enjoyed numerous games with many of his family members. He had a love for music and attended a very large number of rock concerts, some of his favorites being Metallica, Floater, Ozzfests and Rockfests. He had a blast attending the annual Oregon Country Fair and was an explorer that would be overjoyed by finding the next view point. He also loved to play pool and was very good at it!



Tim can be described as a respectful, kind, generous, protective and passionate person. He would go over and beyond to assist those that asked and even those that didn't. If a car was stranded, he would pull over to help. If the street drainage in the neighborhood was plugged, he would clear it. If someone needed help with lifting, opening or retrieving something high, he would take care of it. He was a great man to have by your side!



Tim is proceeded in death by; grandparents Bud & Evelyn Allen and Pauline & Jesse Thomas. He is survived by; parents Dennis & Kathie Allen; brothers David (wife Amber) and Jesse; daughters Alicia (husband Michael), Araya & Autumn; nieces; nephews; grandchildren and hundreds of other extended family members.



Tim will be remembered by his beautiful blue eyes and gorgeous smile that could light up any room and by the many lessons he taught that will continue to be taught for generations to come. He will forever be in our hearts! A private burial was held at Belcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries