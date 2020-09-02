1/
Timothy Romanick
Timothy Romanick

Stayton - Tim Romanick passed away in his sleep from heart failure after a long battle with various medical issues.

Tim was born to David and Margaret Romanick in San Bernardino CA. After being a military family for over 26 years and enduring 10 permanent change of station moves to five different States, the Romanick family settled in Stayton in1970, following David's retirement from a 26-year US Air Force career.

Tim graduated from Ralston High School, Nebraska, in May 1970, where he was a star athlete in both football and baseball. He earned a baseball scholarship to the University of Nebraska and was drafted to play professional baseball for the Kansas City Royals. After much discussion, his father and his HS baseball coach convinced him that college would be his best option, so he attended NU, 1970-72. He moved to be close to family in Stayton and started working for the Stayton Canning Company (Norpac) in 1972. He worked his way up the ranks to cold storage foreman and retired after 42 years of service.

Tim was known for his quick wit, humor, and willingness to help everyone. His passions included playing golf, organizing sports pools, and traveling throughout Oregon. Those who knew him will never forget him and his generous character.

Survivors include four brothers (Paul Romanick of Colorado Springs CO; Rodney Romanick of Hillsboro; Bradford Romanick of Stayton; and Patrick Romanick of Dacula GA); two sisters (Rita Woodrum of Scio and Peggy Wilson of Stayton); two nieces; two nephews; two great nephews; five great nieces; as well as many extended family members and friends scattered around the USA.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Romanick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Stayton Community Food Bank.

Viewing and Memorial Services will be held at Weddle Funeral Home in Stayton on Saturday, 9/5/20 at 1:00 PM. IMPORTANT: in keeping with Tim's personality, the Memorial Service will be very casual (shorts and T-shirts encouraged)!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
01:00 PM
Weddle Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
