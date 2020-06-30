Timothy Thomas Holm



Aumsville - It is with deep sorrow we announce to death of Timothy Holm, who passed away on June 21, 2020. The only son to Thomas and Betty Holm. Tim was born on September 4, 1966 in Laporte, Indiana. Tim grew up in Aumsville, Oregon and later moved to West Salem where he would raise his family. As a boy, Tim played a variety of sports before settling on football and basketball, playing both for Cascade High School, as starting quarterback his senior year; he graduated in 1985. Tim's love for sports carried over into his adult life, later coaching his daughter's teams, and refereeing basketball in the Salem area. Tim also volunteered for the Marion County Sheriff's department in the 1990's, which set him on his career path in law enforcement. He then graduated from the police academy in 2000, and worked as an officer for the Salem Police Department. Over the next eight years he would go on to grow his career and eventually be awarded for his work as an auto theft detective. With his background at the P.D., Tim was a firearms expert and trainer, belonging to several shooting clubs, and built custom firearms on the side. Despite his accident in 2008and being wheelchair bound, his devotion to his kids, Kimberly and Kyle, was always evident and unwavering. Whether it was volunteering for their music performances - he was there. It didn't stop him from participating in his children's athletics, watching and coaching his daughter's basketball team or cheering on his son as he earned belts and achievements in karate. He was proud of his children's accomplishments both athletically and academically; he saw his children graduate high school and his daughter from university. Tim is survived by his parents, Thomas and Betty, his sister Beth Nieth, and nephew Cabe Nieth, and his two loving children, Kimberly and Kyle.



"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard"



