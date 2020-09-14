Timothy Wayne Ricketts



Salem - Timothy (Tim) Wayne Ricketts, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Salem, OR to Willard Wayne (Bud) Ricketts and Jacquies (Saiser) Ricketts on April 24, 1958. He grew up in Salem, OR, Montana, Central Oregon, and then ended up back in Salem where he met the love his life, Toni Yvonne Drake. Tim and Toni were married on June 20, 1981.



Tim enjoyed Flat Track racing, NASCAR, collecting hot wheels, other antique collectables, and going on outdoor adventures with his family. You would often see Tim at car shows with his Oldie but Goodie cars he owned over the years. He owned and operated Tim's Auto Repair for nearly 18 years. He really cherished talking to his customers and working on their vehicles. Tim loved being surrounded at home by his dogs, Bootsie and Lily Mae.



Tim is survived by his wife, Toni, his son Timothy Wayne Ricketts, Jr, his daughter, Jennifer Lee Ricketts, his granddaughter Haylee and his grandson Carter, sisters Reba Sohn (Bob), Pam Pries (Bill), Destiny Anderson, Julie Post (John), and many nieces and nephews. Tim is predeceased by his father Bud, his sister Amy Drake (Dean) and his brother Vince Porter.



Viewing will be Friday, September 18th from 12:00 to 5:00 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A graveside service will be 11:30 AM Saturday, September 19th at Claggett Cemetery (389 Bolf Terrace N) in Keizer OR.









