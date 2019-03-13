Services
Tom McGee


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tom McGee Obituary
Tom McGee

Salem - Tom McGee passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 8th with his wife at his side. Tom was born on May 8, 1935, the son of Harry and Maybell McGee.

After spending 4 years in the Navy, Tom embarked his 40-year career at AgriPac, retiring in 1995.

Tom spent his life doing what he loved, of which was spending time with his best friend and wife Katie, and cat named Sunny. He enjoyed dancing, gambling, fine food and wine.

Tom is survived by his wife Katie, 5 step children, 2 daughters, grand, and great grandchildren.

Those who knew Tom will miss his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

At his request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in this name to the Humane Society of Willamette Valley. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 13, 2019
