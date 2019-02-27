|
Tommy Lee Blaylock
Mill City - Tommy was born March 26, 1943, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Harvey Lee and Ollie Blaylock. He grew up in rural Arkansas with three sisters and two brothers. Tommy moved to Oregon when he was 16 and joined the Marines when he was 18. After three years of service, he returned home to work at the family business, Turner Building Supply in Turner, Oregon. Tommy married Sharon on April 13, 1966 in Reno, Nevada. In 1972, they bought 40 acres in Mill City and raised their five children there. The family raised cows, horses, chickens, and pigs on the farm. By trade, Tommy was a roofer, but as an extremely intelligent man, he could do anything he set out to. He roofed businesses, apartment complexes, and many other projects, and also flipped houses on the side. For a time in the 1970's, he was a Sergeant in the reserve program at the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He flew airplanes and built and flew ultralight planes. Tommy was an incredible man with a good heart. He was honest, caring, and loving to those around him. He adored his family and worked hard to provide a wonderful life for them. He will be intensely missed by his beloved family and all that knew him. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steven, and his brothers Vernon and Jerry. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Sharon; son John Blaylock; daughters Sherry Vogel, Susie Dent, and Terry Blaylock; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Stayton Community Center. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery next to his son, Steven. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019