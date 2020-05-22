|
|
Tracey Dee Sulis
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Tracey Dee Sulis passed away at age 60. Tracey was born in Port Angeles, WA on September 23, 1959 to Danny and Frances Sulis.
On March 8, 2019, Tracey married her wife Kristen at a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii. In addition to her loving wife, Tracey is survived by her step daughter Keri, her sister and brother in law Rhonda and Fred Robbins, niece and her husband Heidi and Joe Estano, nephew Aaron Robbins, all of her sister and brother in laws Gayle and Greg Schmidt, Tracy and Lori Traeger, Cheryl and Jim Hudspeth, Rick and Diane Traeger as well as several great nieces, great nephews and several cousins. Tracey was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Tracey began her career with the Oregon Youth Authority in July of 1995 and spent her entire working career at Maclaren Youth Correctional Facility in various departments. Tracey retired from OYA in November of 2012. She expected the best out of every youth and staff. One of her greatest joys was working with the youth and seeing them develop and mature. She was known for the woodworking skills she taught Lattice Youth employees. Tracey took serious pride in every position she held, especially when it came to aiding youth to lead productive lives once outside the facility. Many at Maclaren will miss her honesty, focus and drive that she exhibited.
Tracey lived her life to the fullest. She had many friendships; some from her childhood. She loved her friends dearly. She had an amazing sense of humor, quick wit and a heart of gold. She had many passions and joys in her life some of which included cooking, camping, hiking, fishing, animals, plays, concerts and traveling. Tracey always had a story to tell about her many adventures and life experiences. She touched many lives in a positive way and will be deeply missed by all her friends and family. If love was enough, she would have lived forever.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 24, 2020