Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Daniel Fisher


1968 - 2019
Tracy Daniel Fisher Obituary
Tracy Daniel Fisher

Silverton - Tracy Daniel Fisher died August 5, 2019, in Portland. Tracy was born in Silverton, Oregon on March 25, 1968, to Larry Fisher and Pat Sobrak Jones. Spending most of his life in the Portland area, he enjoyed playing music on his keyboard and flying.

Tracy is survived by his mother and step-father, Pat and Robert Jones of Eagle, Idaho and his father and step-mother, Larry and Margaret Fisher of Lake Oswego. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim.

Visitation will be 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday, August 10th at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt. Angel. Private inurnment will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
