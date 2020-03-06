|
Treva Sue Bickett Comstock
Tucson, AZ - Treva Sue Bickett Comstock, October 10, 1943. Born in Lubbock, Texas, died February 11, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona
The Bickett family moved to Oregon in 1944 settling on a 400 acre ranch on the Little North Fork, Elkhorn, OR. Treva "Sue" graduated from Santiam High in 1961. In March of 1962, she was married to Ray Comstock. After staying in the Mill City area were Ray taught school, they moved to Rockaway, Dexter then Tucson, Arizona.
Their daughter, Kelly Louise Comstock, was born September, 5, 1965 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Treva "Sue" passed on February 11, 2020 at a fantastic care facility in Tucson from complication of heart disease and COPD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Millie Bickett, sister Jackie Janis, nephew Jay Janis and ex-husband Ray Comstock.
She will be missed very much by her daughter, sisters, other family and friends. She was a woman who lived happily on her own until moving in with Kelly to combine resources about five years ago. Her love of genealogy kept her connected with family from many states.
Treva's beauty, love and caring will make her memory a light. We'll meet you on the other side, Dear One!
There will be no official service. Contributions in Treva's memory can be made on-line at "casa-fountain.org" following the "way to give" prompt.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020