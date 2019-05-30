Twila M. Bonar



Salem - Twila was born on January 3, 1922 in Denver, Colorado and passed away in Mt. Angel on May 21, 2019. At a young age the family moved to Benkelman, Nebraska. In 1935 she moved with her mother and younger brother to Corvallis, Oregon. There she attended Corvallis High School, graduating in 1939. On September 12, 1940, she married Charles Bonar and moved to Salem Oregon. In May 1944 they welcomed their first child, Richard and in January 1949 welcomed twins, Sharon and Karen.



From 1961 until she retired in December of 1983, she worked for Oregon Department of Revenue. Twila was very active in the community and volunteered with the Good News Bible Clubs, 4-H, Salem Police Department, Campus Crusade for Christ and Mid Willamette Valley Senior Services/Peer Counseling. In 1985 she spent 6 months with Campus Crusade for Christ working in the Philippines which was one of the highlights of her life. In 1995 she was awarded the "Book of Golden Deeds" by the Capital City Exchange Club for her contributions to the Police Department and the community. She enjoyed baking cakes every month for Garten employees and Turner Fire Department until she was no longer able. Her faith in Jesus was an important part of her daily life and she lived in a way we can all only hope to follow. She never met a stranger, helped out every chance she could, and spent many years teaching Sunday School to those that needed to here about the grace of God. She attended Salem First Baptist for most of her life and felt most at home there.



Her family was the most important thing in her life; she loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grands. Special thanks to Dr. Gordon Gillespie and Mario Diaz at Salem Clinic for taking such wonderful care of our special lady for the past 20 years, the staff at Turner Retirement Homes and also to the staff at Providence Benedictine for their love and support during this last year.



Twila is survived by her son Richard, daughter Sharon and son-in-law Blaine; Grandchildren Kent (Kristie), Kurtis (Cindy), Karyn (Mick), Curtis (Elle), Amy (Adrian) and Geoff (Teresa); 19 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by former husband Charles, brothers Gayle and Bobby, sister Marian, her parents Raymond and Madeline, baby daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Barbara.



Services will be Saturday, June 1st, 11 am at City View Funeral Home in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turner Retirement Homes or Providence Benedicitine Nursing Home, Mt. Angel in her memory. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary