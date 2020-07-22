Valleda Naola White
Salem - Valleda Naola White passed away on July 17, 2020, in Salem, OR, at the age of 90. She was born in Scotts Mills, OR, to Russell and Reva Moberg, and grew up in the logging communities of Mill City, OR, and nearby Little Sweden, graduating from Mill City High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Vernon C. White, on March 19, 1950 in Salem, OR, and together they raised three daughters: Vicki, Marilyn and Nancy. For 47 years, they enjoyed camping at places like Detroit Lake and Sea & Sand RV Park on the Oregon coast, as well as traveling across the U.S. and abroad. Valleda worked in school photography for several years and was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She served as a volunteer coordinator for weddings and other church functions for many years, and was known for her beautifully decorated cakes. Valleda was a friend to all who knew and loved her. She devoted her life to her family, and her bright smile and adventurous spirit will never be forgotten. Preceding her in death are her mother and father, husband Vernon (1997) and brother, Verl Moberg. She is survived by her brother Larry Moberg (Carla) of Salem, sister Carol Gragg (Bill) of Stevensville, MT, daughters Vicki Larson-Scorvo (Michael), Marilyn Plenge (Michael) and Nancy White, all of Salem. Granddaughters Amy Clark (Chad) of Bend, OR, and Megan Plenge of San Diego, CA, and great-grandchildren, Boden and Zoey Clark. Donations may be made in Valleda's name to the Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Salem, OR., or to the Alzheimer's Association
, in her name. Valleda's family would like to thank her caregivers at Farmington Square's memory care unit. No services will be held at this time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.