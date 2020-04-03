Resources
Velva Shryock "Vel"

Velva Shryock "Vel" was born September 9, 1937 in Fort Lupton, CO. She passed away to heaven on March 25, 2020 at Salem Health due to complications of medical issues due to the virus. She was an excellent homemaker and was well respected in her 63 years of marriage to Robert "Bob", She is survived by her Husband Robert, her Son Tedmann" "Ted" his wife Amy, Daughter Samra, and two Granddaughters Jazmine and Natasha.

Services TBA at a later date. Donations may be made to The Salem First Church Of The Nazarene Music Department.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
