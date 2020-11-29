Verda Hiebert



Verda passed away November 12. She was 92. Verda was born September 20, 1928 to Pete and Clara Hiebert, along with her twin sister Velma in Dallas, Oregon. Raised in Dallas, Oregon, she played the clarinet in her high school band and graduated in 1947 from Dallas High School.



She worked at the State Capitol in Salem for several years then joined the Air Force in 1951 on the same day as Velma and her brother Ray. She was a proud member of the service for 7 years being stationed in Ohio, Texas, Washington State, California and over seas in Scotland. Honorably discharged in 1958 as a staff sargeant.



Returning home she went to California to live and work 26 years for TRW, as a private secretary and assisted crews on missile launches from Cape Canaveral . Also, for TRW, she went to Alice Springs, Australia for several months.



Verda retired in 1987 and came back to Oregon. She was kind, classy, energetic, full of love and a giving spirit. She loved shopping and gardening.



Verda is predeceased by her father, mother and brother Ray. Survived by her twin sister Velma, brother Nick and sister Beulah Spenst, many nieces and nephews affectionately calling her aunt Verda.



Due to the pandemic services will be planned for a later date at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store