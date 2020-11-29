1/1
Verda Hiebert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verda Hiebert

Verda passed away November 12. She was 92. Verda was born September 20, 1928 to Pete and Clara Hiebert, along with her twin sister Velma in Dallas, Oregon. Raised in Dallas, Oregon, she played the clarinet in her high school band and graduated in 1947 from Dallas High School.

She worked at the State Capitol in Salem for several years then joined the Air Force in 1951 on the same day as Velma and her brother Ray. She was a proud member of the service for 7 years being stationed in Ohio, Texas, Washington State, California and over seas in Scotland. Honorably discharged in 1958 as a staff sargeant.

Returning home she went to California to live and work 26 years for TRW, as a private secretary and assisted crews on missile launches from Cape Canaveral . Also, for TRW, she went to Alice Springs, Australia for several months.

Verda retired in 1987 and came back to Oregon. She was kind, classy, energetic, full of love and a giving spirit. She loved shopping and gardening.

Verda is predeceased by her father, mother and brother Ray. Survived by her twin sister Velma, brother Nick and sister Beulah Spenst, many nieces and nephews affectionately calling her aunt Verda.

Due to the pandemic services will be planned for a later date at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved