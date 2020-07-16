Verla "Vicki" Krebs
Canby - Verla "Vicki" Krebs, 94, formerly of Canby and Portland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Aurora, OR on June 24, 1926 to Harry B. Schultz and Lois Haller Schultz. She trained as a nurse and was admitted to the U.S. World War II Cadet Nursing Corps on February 1, 1944. She graduated from Emmanuel Hospital School of Nursing in April, 1947. She was a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland. She was married to WWII hero Waldemar Krebs for more than 52 years. Together, they were active in the American Ex-Prisoners of War and the Veterans of Foreign Wars until his death in 1999.
Vickie lived her life with great joy and love for her family and community. She was very talented in many areas and consistently earned prizes and awards at state and county fairs for her sewing, cooking, and china painting.
Survivors include her brother, Charles M. Schultz; her nephews Walter Schultz and Curt Schultz; her nieces Karen Schultz Breda and Christy J. Schultz. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Verla Krebs.