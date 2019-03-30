Verla Woods



Salem - Verla Woods was born Verla Mae Gibbs to Frederick and Gertrude Gibbs on March 5, 1927 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in Lincoln, and graduated from Lincoln High School. In April 1949 she married Stewart Woods. In 1955 she and Stewart decided to move to Oregon, joining extended family who already lived there. They lived in many cities around Oregon as Stewart was transferred with his job, finally settling in Salem where they remained for over 50 years. Verla's life centered around family, home, and church when the children were young. Later she worked at First Presbyterian Church and the Oregon State Department of Justice. Verla loved to do flower gardening, and sewing and craft projects of all kinds. In her later years, she was an avid quilter, eventually making over 40 quilts for family and friends. Both Verla and and Stewart were active in First Presbyterian Church, serving as both elders and deacons, and Verla was a member of the local PEO chapter.



She was preceded in death by her husband Stewart, her parents Fred and Gertrude, and her brothers Forrest and Harold Gibbs. She is survived by her children Lori Woods of Portland, Lisa (and husband John) Large of Pendleton, Mark (and wife Allison) Woods of Mooresville NC, and Amy (and husband Jay) Satak of Albany; grandchildren Bethany, Libby, Rachel, and Sarah Woods, Christopher, Matthew, and Ashley Woods, Madeleine and Salena Jelinek, Scott Herrington, Monica Loy, Dustin Herrington and Adam Morgan. She passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 92. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on April 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 770 Chemeketa St., Salem. Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary