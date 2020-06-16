Vern Myhre



Corvallis - Vern Myhre, age 90, went to be with his Lord on June 12th surrounded by family. Vern had been battling pancreatic cancer for the last several years. Vern was born in Mason City, Iowa, to Oscar and Mae Myhre. Growing up in Iowa, he loved to hunt rabbits and pheasants with his dad. After graduating from high school his family moved to Willamina, Oregon where his dad, Oscar, worked at the Willamina Brick Yard. It was during those early years in Willamina that he was introduced to deer hunting, which he became very proficient at. He also enjoyed riding Indian and Harley motorcycles with his dad. One of his early jobs was working as a box boy at the Willamina IGA grocery store. He attended Biola Bible and George Fox College for a short time. On October 20, 1951 he married Virginia Gayle Nelson of Willamina. They had two sons, Joe and Jim. Early on he worked at the McClaren School for Boys, before joining his father-in-law, Clarence Nelson, in his logging business. Vern fell timber while Clarence ran the cat and loader.



In 1960 Vern went to work at the Oregon State Correctional Institution where he retired as a Lieutenant in 1983. After retiring from the state he went back to falling timber for Jungwirth Logging. He was often called upon by local farmers who had problem trees they wanted removed and needed a pro.Besides his passion for deer and elk hunting, he loved ocean salmon fishing, especially out of Depoe Bay, and trout fishing at Diamond Lake. Vern was also an excellent artist and loved to paint nature scenes.Vern and Virginia were long time residents of Bethel Park in Brooks, Oregon. Vern served for many years on the board at Brooks Assembly of God Church. He often sang specials at church services and was asked to sing at funerals for friends and church family. He was also active in prison ministries through his church. But mostly he was known as a man that faithfully loved and served his Lord Jesus Christ leaving a great legacy for his family and touching the lives of many through his service and prayer.Vern is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Myhre, son Joe (Mary) of Hermiston, Oregon, Jim (Laura) of Corvallis, Oregon, five grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.









