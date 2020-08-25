Verna Mae Sours



Early in the morning on August 11th, 2020, our Lord called Verna Mae Sours home to be with Him. She passed away peacefully, after being cared for by her loving family for some time in the home she'd lived in for over 62 years in Pratum, OR. At 93 years of age, Verna was ready to meet her Lord' and she knew that He had prepared a place for her. She did not die from Covid-19.



She was born in KuIm, ND on April 7, 1927, the daughter of Simon and Hannah (MaIm) Sjostrom. She was the 4th of 7 children in her family.



When she was 7 years old, her mother died. Shortly after that, she went to live at the North Dakota Home for Children in Fargo, ND. She graduated from High School in Portland, ND, then she moved to Fremont, Nebraska where she worked as a surgical nurse. There she met and married Robert Sours in June of 1950 and moved to North Bend, Nebraska. They moved to Garibaldi, OR for a short time but went back to North Bend for a few years. Finally, in 1956 they moved to Salem, OR and settled in Pratum, OR in 1958. This is where they raised their 4 children- Bob, Robbie, Blaine and Terry.



Verna worked at Fairview Hospital in Salem for over 30 years. She was a faithful provider for her family, normally working the graveyard shift so she could be home when her children were. She loved to embroider and sew quilts, giving many of the one-of-a-kind quilts away to many of her family members. All of her children and many of the grandchildren have at least one to treasure and remember her by.



Verna was a uniquely tough lady. She was one who personified the definition of persistence. Verna was an amazing mother & grandmother. She will be missed by all that had the privilege of loving her and having her as a part of their lives.



She is survived by her children: Bob (Karen) Sours, Robbie (Gregg) Lawrence, Blaine (Barb) Sours and Terry Sours, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild.



Based on her request and her true humility- there will be no funeral service for her. However, her children have decided there will be a celebration of life for her. The date of which will be announced in the days to come.









