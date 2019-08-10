|
|
Vernon Madison, aged 88, passed away July 30th, 2019 after a several-year decline from dementia.
Vern was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. At sixteen, he joined the merchant marines and traveled throughout Asia and the South Pacific for two years. After returning to Seattle he studied philosophy at the University of Washington, graduating with honors. He later received a master's degree from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California. He married Constance Elva Jeffery on August 18, 1951 and had three children: Kathleen Ritchie, of Portland, Oregon, Lawrence (Larry) Madison, of Seattle, Washington, and Thomas (Tom) Madison of Eugene, Oregon.
Vern served as a minister at two churches: one in Peshastin, Washington, and the other in Tillamook, Oregon. However, he never lost his great desire to travel and live overseas. After ten years in the ministry he was accepted into a position with the Peace Corps in Malaysia for a five-year assignment, first in a supervisory position over the volunteers there and later as in-country training manager for the Malaysia program. His family accompanied him and his children attended the international school there.
After completing his term in Malaysia he settled in Salem, Oregon where he worked for the next fifteen years with the State of Oregon auditing alcohol and drug treatment centers around the state and providing training for treatment center staff. Over the years he developed a passion for sailing. He was ultimately able to take early retirement which allowed he and his wife to spend seven years on their sailboat exploring many Pacific islands and nations including a return trip to Malaysia by sailboat as well. He and his wife returned to the US annually to visit their children and grandchildren while on their sailing adventure.
In later life he volunteered his time at the First Congregational Church of Salem and with the CASA program, took up kayaking, and loved traveling in his RV with his wife and dog. He volunteered with the Red Cross helping set up shelters for survivors of natural disasters across the country, including 9/11 in New York.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 at the First Congregational/United Church of Christ, 700 Marion Street, Salem, Oregon, 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 10, 2019