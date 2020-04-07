|
Vernon O. Tatchio
Salem - Vernon Tatchio was born in Fulton, S.D. May 7, 1917 to parents Roscoe C. Tatchio & Vada (Duerr) Tatchio. He lived in Wolsey, S.D on a farm with his four brothers. Vernon joined the Army in 1941. He was in the 164th Infantry and served in New Calendonia in April of 1942 and came back to the US in 1943. After the military his parents sold the farm in S.D. and he moved to Salem, OR. He began work in the Saw Mills working in Healdsburg, CA, Molalla and Albany, OR and did this until he retired. He married Mariel Smith at the First Lutheran Church in Bend on July 6, 1952, they were married 67 years. Vernon was a New York Yankee and St. Louis Cardinals Fan and loved to Garden.
He is survived by his wife Mariel Tatchio; Nieces, Valerie (Rich) Allyn, Depot Bay, OR; Marlene Tatchio of Floresville, TX; Nephews, Rod Tatchio, Sherman, TX, Greg Tatchio, Michigan and Jeff Tatchio of Kern, Utah.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clovis, Orrin, Wallace and Marvin and Nephew Ted Tatchio.
Thank you to Dr Earl Van Valkenburg and Kathleen Harder and to all the wonderful people at Willamette Valley Hospice, Willamette Valley Transport, Amedisys, Visiting Angels, KBZY Radio and special thanks to friends at Yellow Cab Don and Jeanette Everest, Jeanne Gravitt and Elizabeth "Ella."
Memorial contributions to The Gary Sinise Fondation for Veterans.
