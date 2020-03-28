Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Farrar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Farrar Obituary
Vickie Farrar

Salem - It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie Farrar announces her passing after a long battle with colon cancer, on Monday March 23, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Brandy (Michael) Aust, her brother John (Judy), her sister-in-law Tammi Farrar, her sister Pamela, her brother Michael and her brother Stanley.

Vickie will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren Kayla, Nick, Chris, Matt and Gabie. Vickie was predeceased by her parents John and Ella Farrar and her brother Garry Farrar.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Vickie to (colon cancer).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now