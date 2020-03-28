|
Vickie Farrar
Salem - It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie Farrar announces her passing after a long battle with colon cancer, on Monday March 23, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Brandy (Michael) Aust, her brother John (Judy), her sister-in-law Tammi Farrar, her sister Pamela, her brother Michael and her brother Stanley.
Vickie will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren Kayla, Nick, Chris, Matt and Gabie. Vickie was predeceased by her parents John and Ella Farrar and her brother Garry Farrar.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Vickie to (colon cancer).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020